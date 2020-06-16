‘Born To Explore’ Wins Five Telly Awards

Travel show “Born To Explore” has been awarded five Telly Awards for episodes featuring the Cayman Islands and Sri Lanka.

The awards include:

• Born to Explore: Cayman Islands-The Deep Blue is the Silver Telly Winner in Television: Nature/Wildlife

• Born to Explore: Cayman Islands-The Deep Blue is the Silver Telly Winner in Television: Travel/Tourism

• Born to Explore: Sri Lanka- Land of Wonder is the Silver Telly Winner in Television: Cultural

• Born to Explore: Sri Lanka- Land of Wonder is the Bronze Telly Winner in Television: Nature/Wildlife

• Born to Explore: Sri Lanka- Land of Wonder is the Bronze Telly Winner in Television: Travel/Tourism

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms including Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.

Hosted by Richard Wiese, the “Born to Explore” series travels to far-flung corners of the globe to celebrate world cultures, encounter rare and endangered wildlife, and discover exhilarating wonders. Liveaboard company Aggressor Adventures and the travel series began collaborating in 2018.

According to Wayne Brown, Chairman and CEO of Aggressor Adventures:

“We are excited to win five Telly Awards and are proud of all the work our team has done over the past year to bring our adventures into the living rooms of travel fanatics around the globe. We see these awards as further validation of our relentless commitment to the adventure travel industry and a positive representation of our staff’s overall enthusiasm for bringing customers the Adventure of a Lifetime.”

Season 3 of “Born to Explore” premiered April 4th, 2020 on PBS stations.

For more info, go to borntoexplore.net or check out the video here.