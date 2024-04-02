Tuesday, April 2, 2024
BSAC Sets Dates For 2024 Conference

John Liang
By John Liang

BSAC 2024 Conference Date Announced
The British Sub-Aqua Club has announced the date of its first conference since 2019.

The conference will feature:

  • Meet up with 800+ members, clubs and centres – it’s the largest gathering of BSAC members in the calendar
  • World-renowned keynote speakers on diving
  • Hear from your newly elected National Diving Officer
  • Choose from many breakout session options including the popular Diving Officer workshop but with many new sessions to be announced
  • 2023 Incident Report and lessons learned
  • Post-event drinks

According to BSAC CEO Mary Tetley:

“We have missed seeing our branches and members face to face at the conference, it is long overdue and we are really looking forward to it. It will be a jam-packed day; members really don’t want to miss this!”

The 2024 BSAC Conference will take place on October 19th, with tickets set to go o sale in May.

For more info, send an email to conference@bsac.com.

