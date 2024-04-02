BSAC Sets Dates For 2024 Conference

The British Sub-Aqua Club has announced the date of its first conference since 2019.

The conference will feature:

Meet up with 800+ members, clubs and centres – it’s the largest gathering of BSAC members in the calendar

World-renowned keynote speakers on diving

Hear from your newly elected National Diving Officer

Choose from many breakout session options including the popular Diving Officer workshop but with many new sessions to be announced

2023 Incident Report and lessons learned

Post-event drinks

According to BSAC CEO Mary Tetley:

“We have missed seeing our branches and members face to face at the conference, it is long overdue and we are really looking forward to it. It will be a jam-packed day; members really don’t want to miss this!”

The 2024 BSAC Conference will take place on October 19th, with tickets set to go o sale in May.

For more info, send an email to conference@bsac.com.