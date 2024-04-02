BSAC Sets Dates For 2024 Conference

The British Sub-Aqua Club has announced the date of its first conference since 2019.
The conference will feature:
- Meet up with 800+ members, clubs and centres – it’s the largest gathering of BSAC members in the calendar
- World-renowned keynote speakers on diving
- Hear from your newly elected National Diving Officer
- Choose from many breakout session options including the popular Diving Officer workshop but with many new sessions to be announced
- 2023 Incident Report and lessons learned
- Post-event drinks
According to BSAC CEO Mary Tetley:
“We have missed seeing our branches and members face to face at the conference, it is long overdue and we are really looking forward to it. It will be a jam-packed day; members really don’t want to miss this!”
The 2024 BSAC Conference will take place on October 19th, with tickets set to go o sale in May.
For more info, send an email to conference@bsac.com.