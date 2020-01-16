If you plan to attend the BOOT Show next week in Dusseldorf, Germany and are into underwater imaging, you’ll want to check out the “Behind the Mask” workshop stage.

BTM, a community of underwater image makers, will host a live workshop stage during the BOOT Show, featuring inspiring and creative professionals to give insights into their work and to answer real-world questions regarding underwater image-making.

The BOOT Show runs from January 18th-26th.

All sessions will be streamed live to BTS’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

For more info, check out the video below.