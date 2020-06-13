Buy One Get One Tree on DeeperBlue Official Clothing

The recently launched DeeperBlue Official Clothing has a very special offer going on right now. For every order you place with us from now until midnight on Sunday 14th June, we will plant a tree! So instead of offering launch discounts and making waste, we can help save the planet.

We’re doing this in conjunction with our partner Teemill who produces the clothing for us.

Of the 1 billion items of clothing made each year, almost 40% of all production is never utilized. This means a dump truck of textiles waste goes straight to landfill, every second. And when you think about it, climate change is because of stuff like this. CO2 pollution occurs as part of the process of making things.

That’s why we make things differently. Our products and packaging are made from natural materials, not plastic. Every product we make is designed to be sent back to us when it is worn out – we make new products from the material we recover, so the cycle itself is renewable.

The factory where our clothing is produced is powered by renewable energy. The Sun powers the machines that make our products in real-time, in the seconds after they’re ordered. We only make what people need, when they need it.

Instead of making more things and hoping for change, we exist to change the way things are made. That’s what sustainability means to us. So why plant trees too? As we can, the better question is why would we not?

Head to www.deeperblue.store to check out the range