The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is set to team up with Caladan Oceanic LLC to map and explore some of the deepest unknown areas of the ocean.

Caladan Oceanic was founded by Victor Vescovo, the first person to reach the deepest point of all five of the world’s oceans.

According to retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, the assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and deputy NOAA administrator:

“NOAA will collaborate with Victor Vescovo because he has the passion and technological capabilities to help us accelerate our mission to explore, characterize, and map the ocean… We look forward to combining the expertise of our ocean scientists with a decade of exploration aboard the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer and the unique capabilities of Caladan.”

NOAA and Caladan Oceanic recently signed a memorandum, agreeing to meet regularly and share goals, objectives, and look for ways to collaborate.

You can find out more about the five deeps here, or check out a Victor Vescovo TED Talk below.