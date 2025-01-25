Saturday, January 25, 2025
Caribbean Faces Soft Coral Invasion

Hard and soft corals on a healthy coral reef (Adobe Stock)
Hard and soft corals on a healthy coral reef (Adobe Stock)

The Caribbean is facing its second invasion from the Indo-Pacific. This time around, it’s not lionfish but two species of soft corals.

The two corals, Unomia stolonifera and Xenia membranacea, can grow and reproduce rapidly and overgrow seagrass meadows and reefs, causing catastrophic damage. 

Over the last few months, these corals have been reported to have been found in the waters of Puerto Rico and Cuba. Due to Florida’s proximity, authorities are asking scuba divers to keep an eye out for these unwelcome guests in the waters of the sunshine state. 

According to Monroe County Florida Sea Grant Extension agent Shelly Krueger

“We’d like SCUBA divers and snorkelers to keep a lookout for potential invasive pulse corals while out enjoying Florida’s Coral Reef and report any sighting. Underwater invasions are especially difficult to eradicate once a species takes hold, as we have seen with invasive lionfish native to the same regions.”

You can report sightings here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
