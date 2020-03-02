Planning for a “Celebration of Life” event for Carla Sue Hanson, the late President of the Freediving governing body AIDA International, is underway.

The event is being planned for Carla’s family, friends, and the freediving community.

Carla passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 in Newport Beach, California following a brief battle with triple negative metastatic breast cancer.

Carla’s daughter China is organizing the event to celebrate her extraordinary life that touched and motivated so many people and so profoundly impacted competitive freediving.

The event’s date and details are still being hammered out, with more details to come out soon.

According to China:

“Our small family is nothing but grateful and happily overwhelmed by all the love from her friends near and far, and the amazing diving community, who have reached out in recent weeks in efforts to provide support.”

To that end, China has set up a crowdfunding page to pay for the event. Any surplus money will go toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Ocean Conservancy.

To donate, go to gofundme.com.

(Photo credit: Daan Verhoeven)