Ask any competitive freediver what makes them confident that they can hit the target depth they’re going for at a freediving competition, and to a man or woman they’ll respond that one of the main things is having a good, competent group of safety divers watching out for them.

To that end, the folks at freediving and spearfishing gear manufacturer Alchemy have released a short video highlighting the vital role safety divers play at competitions.

The text in the video reads:

“Safety is the state of being ‘safe,’ the condition of being protected from harm or other non-desirable outcomes. Safety can also refer to the control of recognized hazards in order to achieve an acceptable level of risk.”

Check out the video below.

