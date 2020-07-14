Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Check Out Fourth Element’s Latest Expedition Series Duffel Bag

John Liang
John Liang

Fourth Element's Expedition Series Duffel Bag
Fourth Element's Expedition Series Duffel Bag

With diving opening up again, you’ll need a bag that can carry all that new gear you’ve been itching to try out.

If you’re the type who likes to pack all your dive gear into a single bag and are a fan of Fourth Element’s Expedition Series Duffel Bag, the company recently unveiled a new color for the bag inspired by the ocean.

The duffel bag’s bright blue color makes it easier to find your kit, bright enough to be found more easily in low-light conditions and distinctive enough to stand out amongst the bags of your fellow divers.

Fourth Element's Expedition Series Duffel Bag
Fourth Element's Expedition Series Duffel Bag

The bag is made from heavy-duty mesh PVC and the base is double-lined for durability.

It comes with shaped and padded rucksack carry straps and high quality clasps. Buckles and compression straps complete a rugged specification.

The Expedition Series comes in three sizes: 60 liters (15.9 gallons), 90 liters (23.8 gallons) and 120 liters (31.7 gallons).

Prices range from US$110.55 (~97 Euros) to $139.95 (~123 Euros). For more info, go to fourthelement.com.

John Liang
John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

