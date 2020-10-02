Saturday, October 3, 2020
Spearfishing

Check Out Neptonics’ New Quantum Stealth Sun Shield

By Sam Helmy

Neptonics' Quantum Stealth face shield
To better protect you from getting sunburnt, Neptonics has introduced its Quantum Stealth Sun Shield.

Features of the shield include:

  • Made from UPF 30 fabric for better protection from the sun.
  • Machine washable
  • Made from moisture-wicking fabric to stay dry.
  • Manufactured from 2-way poly-stretch fabric.

The design and materials of the Quantum Stealth Sun Shield are designed and optimized to prevent sunburn to the users’ nose, ears and lips.

The hat retails for US$19.99/~£15.25 /~€17.

You can purchase the cap here.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

