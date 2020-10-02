Check Out Neptonics’ New Quantum Stealth Sun Shield

To better protect you from getting sunburnt, Neptonics has introduced its Quantum Stealth Sun Shield.

Features of the shield include:

Made from UPF 30 fabric for better protection from the sun.

Machine washable

Made from moisture-wicking fabric to stay dry.

Manufactured from 2-way poly-stretch fabric.

The design and materials of the Quantum Stealth Sun Shield are designed and optimized to prevent sunburn to the users’ nose, ears and lips.

The hat retails for US$19.99/~£15.25 /~€17.

You can purchase the cap here.