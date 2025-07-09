Check Out REEF’s Maritime Conservation Survey

The Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF) is conducting a short survey aimed at enhancing community-based marine conservation efforts.

The 10- to 15-minute survey is designed by social scientists from Colorado State University and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It supports innovative projects like REEF’s Size Matters: Innovative Length Estimate (SMILE) initiative — an underwater camera-based method for estimating fish lengths.

The SMILE Project is helping to revolutionize how fish length data is collected. By combining citizen science with innovative camera and laser technology, REEF is making it easier to gather the critical data needed for sustainable fishery management.

Thanks to support from NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program, SMILE is empowering recreational divers and snorkelers to contribute vital length measurements in the Florida Keys and South Atlantic region — without the need to handle fish directly.

Survey participants will be asked about their experience with diving and fish identification, as well as their motivations for getting involved in community science.

The goal is to better understand what drives public engagement in marine conservation and how REEF can continue to evolve its programs to have maximum impact.

To take the survey, click here.