Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Ocean

Check Out REEF’s Maritime Conservation Survey

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Check Out REEF's Maritime Conservation Survey
SMILE Project | Reef Environmental Education Foundation

The Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF) is conducting a short survey aimed at enhancing community-based marine conservation efforts.

The 10- to 15-minute survey is designed by social scientists from Colorado State University and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It supports innovative projects like REEF’s Size Matters: Innovative Length Estimate (SMILE) initiative — an underwater camera-based method for estimating fish lengths.

Diver transplants nursery-grown staghorn coral to reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (Image credit: Coral Restoration Foundation)
Diver transplants nursery-grown staghorn coral to reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (Image credit: Coral Restoration Foundation)

The SMILE Project is helping to revolutionize how fish length data is collected. By combining citizen science with innovative camera and laser technology, REEF is making it easier to gather the critical data needed for sustainable fishery management.

Thanks to support from NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program, SMILE is empowering recreational divers and snorkelers to contribute vital length measurements in the Florida Keys and South Atlantic region — without the need to handle fish directly.

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (Image credit: NOAA)
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (Image credit: NOAA)

Survey participants will be asked about their experience with diving and fish identification, as well as their motivations for getting involved in community science.

The goal is to better understand what drives public engagement in marine conservation and how REEF can continue to evolve its programs to have maximum impact.

To take the survey, click here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US