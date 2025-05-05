Monday, May 5, 2025
Check Out SCUBAPRO’s New Navigator Lite BCD

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

The Scubapro Navigator Lite
The Scubapro Navigator Lite

SCUBAPRO has announced the release of its new lightweight back-inflated BCD, the Navigator Lite.

The new BCD model is specifically designed for recreational divers who travel frequently, yet prefer a wing-style BCD that offers back flotation.

Central to the Navigator Lite design is the Airnet soft backpack, which ensures that the BCD remains lightweight and foldable, facilitating easy packing and storage. This makes the unit a sturdy yet straightforward design.

For divers who appreciate a little color in their life, the Navigator Lite offers options for color customization.

Features of the new Navigator Lite include:

  • The air cell is made from 420D nylon
  • Provides a generous 17.3kg/38.1 lbs lift capacity
  • Three flat bungee straps keep the cell streamlined and tucked neatly away.
  • The cummerbund has two detachable pockets, each one featuring two D-rings.
  • Cummerbund pockets can be used to carry weight up to 2.5kg/~6lbs.
  • Replaceable air cell cover with six options including: Black, Blue, Coral, Navy Blue Camo, Army Green, and White.

The Navigator Lite is available in two size ranges XXS-M and M-XXL, however, according to SCUBAPRO, there is some overlap.

The new Navigator Lite retails for £420/~€469/~US$520.

For more info on the Navigator Lite, go to scubapro.johnsonoutdoors.com.

SourceDivernet
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

