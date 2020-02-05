If figuring out dive tables is one of your areas of weakness, you may want to check out a new online tutorial developed by Tec Clark.

Clark, a former national scuba training agency director, forensic diving accident investigator, director of two university diving programs, captain of the US Freediving Team and host of the Dive Locker podcast, has developed an online course called “Mastering Dive Tables and Decompression Theory.”

The course is of particular use to folks who are thinking about becoming dive pros, as knowing how to work dive tables is a prerequisite.

There are a couple packages to choose from, and the “Pro Deluxe Package” will cost US$75 (~68 Euros).

For more info, go to scubaguruacademy.com.