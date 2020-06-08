Check Out The New PADI Adventures App

PADI has launched a new app aimed squarely at the vast number of occasional and seasonal divers.

The new PADI Adventures App is designed to enable divers to easily find diving destinations and operations, as well as book diving and snorkeling.

As well as allowing divers to find and book their next dive adventure, the app also lets PADI Dive Centers and Resorts showcase themselves and reach out to divers across the globe. With the app, resorts are essentially open to accept booking 24/7 in every time zone around the world.

Commenting on the new app, Drew Richardson, president and CEO of PADI Worldwide stated:

“These are tough times, but these are also times for us to prepare for the future to emerge stronger than ever before. PADI is committed to helping our members use the time now to set themselves up for greater success in the brighter days to come. PADI Adventures is one solution designed to drive new and repeat business from occasional, lapsed and disconnected divers immediately following this period when people are craving experiences more than ever.”

The new app is available for download today and is available on iOS and Android.

You can check out a video about the new app below.