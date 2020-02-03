The Roatan Dive Academy has been launched as a collaborative effort between several Roatan dive operators: Subway South, Mayan Divers, and Subway Watersports.

The main goal of the academy is to offer regular high-level training for dives on Roatan, with an Instructor Development Course scheduled every month, and a wide array of instructor and professional courses on offer in both recreational and technical diving. Courses on offer include:

Divemaster and IDC.

TEC 40, 45 & 50 and Gas Blender & Trimix Blender

The academy will also offer a large number of specialties including Deep Diver, Fullface Mask, Night Diver, Sidemount Diver, and Self Reliant Diver among others.

The new PADI course director at the Roatan Dive Academy is Fabio Buitrago, and the next IDC course is scheduled to start on February 7th, 2020, with training being held at multiple locations, including Subway Watersports, Mayan Divers, and Subway South.

You can contact here for more information.