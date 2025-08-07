Thursday, August 7, 2025
Check Out This Short Animated Film About An Anglerfish

By John Liang

The Way Up | AI Short Film | Kling - YouTube
Last February, scientists studying sharks off the Spanish coast of Tenerife were astonished when they saw a deep-sea anglerfish swimming near the surface.

Marine biologist Laia Valor told a Spanish news outlet:

“We were returning to port when I saw something black in the water that didn’t look like plastic or debris. It seemed unusual. We spent a couple of hours with it. It was in poor condition and only survived for a few hours …

“There could be thousands of reasons why it was there. We simply don’t know. It’s an extremely rare and isolated sighting. While we can’t say it never happens, if it were more common, we would see it more frequently. This could very well be the first time it has ever been filmed in these conditions.”

That sighting inspired artist Drew Garcia to make a short, artificial intelligence-generated, animated film about an anglerfish called Luma, narrated by British actress Jane Merrow with a musical score by composer Robin Hoffman and the Louisiana Scoring Orchestra performing the music.

Check out the film below.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

