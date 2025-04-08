Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Check Out This Upcoming Webinar About Kelp Farming And Visual Storytelling

By John Liang

Visual storytelling is a powerful tool for expanding public understanding of aquaculture.

In an upcoming webinar session, adventure cartoonist Lucy Bellwood will present her collaborative work with Blue Robotics and Ocean Rainforest to create an illustrated educational poster about kelp farming.

The poster will provide an engaging overview of longline kelp cultivation, blending scientific information with approachable narrative techniques.

The upcoming talk will explore how comics can enhance outreach, foster greater transparency and help bridge the gap between technical knowledge and community understanding.

With kelp farming increasingly in the spotlight as a climate and food systems solution, clear communication is more important than ever.

Bellwood’s perspective offers a fresh lens for practitioners, educators and policymakers interested in broadening the reach and impact of aquaculture engagement.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at noon US Eastern time.

To register for the webinar, go to cwm.zoom.us.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

