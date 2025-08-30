Saturday, August 30, 2025
Cliff Richardson Named As DAN’s New CEO

John Liang
By John Liang

Cliff Richardson (Image courtesy of DAN)
Cliff Richardson (Image courtesy of DAN)

The Divers Alert Network announced this week that Cliff Richardson has been appointed as the organization’s next president and chief executive officer.

Richardson will succeed DAN’s current president and CEO, Bill Ziefle, who first joined the organization as a board member in 1998 and was appointed CEO in 2010.

Ziefle said:

“For 45 years, DAN has been dedicated to promoting dive safety, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished since I became CEO. Cliff’s understanding of our industry and his forward-looking leadership make him the right person to guide DAN into its next chapter of service to our members and the global dive community.”

Richardson brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the role, most recently serving as executive director and CEO of NAUI Worldwide. A US Army veteran, he began his career in the diving industry as an instructor and has also led organizations in the public and private sectors.

According to Richardson:

“I am honored to take the helm and carry forward DAN’s legacy of serving divers — and to keep the organization at the leading edge of diving safety and medicine. Together with our dedicated staff, members, and partners, DAN will build upon its history of helping divers in need while working across the dive community to make our sport even safer in the years to come.”

As CEO, Richardson will help define future priorities and opportunities for DAN’s key initiatives — including medical services, research, education and membership as well as insurance programs.

DAN Board of Directors Chair Kathy Weydig said:

“DAN has long set the standard for dive safety, education, and emergency response, and Cliff shares our belief in building on that tradition. As we undertake this executive leadership transition, we are confident in Cliff’s ability to lead the organization as its next president and CEO, continuing DAN’s commitment to excellence in serving our members and our mission, while setting the course for the future of dive safety.”

Richardson and Ziefle will address the dive industry at DEMA Show 2025 during DAN’s member appreciation event on November 11th. DAN members in attendance will hear Richardson’s plans for the organization as it moves into 2026 and beyond.

Cliff Richardson (Image courtesy of DAN)
Cliff Richardson (Image courtesy of DAN)
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

