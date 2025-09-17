Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Freediving

CMAS Depth World Championships Day 7: Alexey Molchanov Takes CWT-BF Gold, Despite Dolphin Kick

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Alexey Molchanov Takes CWT-BF Gold (Image credit: Molchanovs Facebook)
Alexey Molchanov Takes CWT-BF Gold (Image credit: Molchanovs Facebook)

Day 7 of the CMAS Depth World Championships in Greece saw Alexey Molchanov take the gold medal in the Constant Weight with Bifins (CWT-BF) discipline despite getting a yellow card.

Molchanov, competing as an independent athlete and who on Day 1 of the competition had taken home the gold in the Constant Weight with Monofin (CWT) discipline, successfully dove to 121m/397ft but performed a single dolphin kick when coming up at around the 34m/112ft mark, which is a no-no when competing with bifins. That resulted in a yellow card and 1-meter penalty, but was still enough for him to bag the gold.

Poland’s Matt Malina brought home silver — and a national record — with his 116m/381ft dive, and Greece’s Emmanouil Giankos took bronze with his dive to 115m/377ft.

In subsequent interviews on Apnea Passion’s Instagram, both Malina and Giankos admitted that the bifins discipline wasn’t one they normally focused on. This was only the second dive this year for both men.

Malina said:

“I just wanted to challenge myself because always when you have a declaration, you have an easy path, or you have a hard path. And I just, I want to focus on the hard path because that way I grow as a sportsman … so I’m really happy I chose this depth and it was challenging mentally, but the dive turned out OK.”

Giankos said his dive was “relatively easy” and yet “very long”:

“I didn’t know exactly how to deal with this dive because my last bifins dive was something like two months ago, and I was trying to go slow and preserve my energy. So it took me a little bit longer than usual. It came out at 4 minutes and 50 seconds, which is quite long for that.”

Denmark’s Jesper Stechmann was oh-so-close to setting a Masters’ World Record with his 95m/312ft dive, but a dolphin kick on his way up resulted in a yellow card, and CMAS only recognizes white cards when it comes to world records.

A world record that did stick was made by Alexander Kusakin, who dove to 53m/174ft in the Para Freediving category.

Check out the results below. To watch the recaps of each competition day, go to cmas.org.

CMAS CWTB Men

CMAS CWTB Men

CMAS CWTB Men

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,055FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US