CMAS Depth World Championships Day 7: Alexey Molchanov Takes CWT-BF Gold, Despite Dolphin Kick

Day 7 of the CMAS Depth World Championships in Greece saw Alexey Molchanov take the gold medal in the Constant Weight with Bifins (CWT-BF) discipline despite getting a yellow card.

Molchanov, competing as an independent athlete and who on Day 1 of the competition had taken home the gold in the Constant Weight with Monofin (CWT) discipline, successfully dove to 121m/397ft but performed a single dolphin kick when coming up at around the 34m/112ft mark, which is a no-no when competing with bifins. That resulted in a yellow card and 1-meter penalty, but was still enough for him to bag the gold.

Poland’s Matt Malina brought home silver — and a national record — with his 116m/381ft dive, and Greece’s Emmanouil Giankos took bronze with his dive to 115m/377ft.

In subsequent interviews on Apnea Passion’s Instagram, both Malina and Giankos admitted that the bifins discipline wasn’t one they normally focused on. This was only the second dive this year for both men.

Malina said:

“I just wanted to challenge myself because always when you have a declaration, you have an easy path, or you have a hard path. And I just, I want to focus on the hard path because that way I grow as a sportsman … so I’m really happy I chose this depth and it was challenging mentally, but the dive turned out OK.”

Giankos said his dive was “relatively easy” and yet “very long”:

“I didn’t know exactly how to deal with this dive because my last bifins dive was something like two months ago, and I was trying to go slow and preserve my energy. So it took me a little bit longer than usual. It came out at 4 minutes and 50 seconds, which is quite long for that.”

Denmark’s Jesper Stechmann was oh-so-close to setting a Masters’ World Record with his 95m/312ft dive, but a dolphin kick on his way up resulted in a yellow card, and CMAS only recognizes white cards when it comes to world records.

A world record that did stick was made by Alexander Kusakin, who dove to 53m/174ft in the Para Freediving category.

Check out the results below. To watch the recaps of each competition day, go to cmas.org.