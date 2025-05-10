Saturday, May 10, 2025
CMAS Sanctions Divemaster Caught Spearfishing On Scuba

Scuba Spearfishing (Adobe Stock)
A Filipino freelance divemaster, Philmar Madriaga, has had his CMAS Divemaster status revoked in the wake of him being caught spearfishing while using scuba gear on April 21, 2025.

Madriaga was apprehended as he emerged from the site Cathedral Rocks around 7 pm. The location is a “Declared Marine Sanctuary,” a type of Marine Protected Area (MPA) where human activities are restricted to protect marine resources and biodiversity.

This revocation means Madriaga can no longer work as a dive professional under the CMAS banner. Sadly, this was not an isolated incident, and he had allegedly received numerous warnings about his conduct before this incident.

While spearfishing is legal in the Philippines when done as a freediving activity, it can be restricted or prohibited in certain areas, especially in marine sanctuaries. The use of scuba gear for spearfishing is subject to these restrictions.

Also, the use of spearguns, as opposed to traditional spears, is also banned in some Philippine waters. This incident serves as a reminder to all dive professionals of the importance of adhering to regulations designed to protect marine environments.

In a statement, CMAS said:

“Philmar Madriaga is no longer affiliated or a member of CMAS Philippines due to illegal spearfishing in full scuba gear at Cathedral Rock.“

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

