CMAS Sanctions Divemaster Caught Spearfishing On Scuba

A Filipino freelance divemaster, Philmar Madriaga, has had his CMAS Divemaster status revoked in the wake of him being caught spearfishing while using scuba gear on April 21, 2025.

Madriaga was apprehended as he emerged from the site Cathedral Rocks around 7 pm. The location is a “Declared Marine Sanctuary,” a type of Marine Protected Area (MPA) where human activities are restricted to protect marine resources and biodiversity.

This revocation means Madriaga can no longer work as a dive professional under the CMAS banner. Sadly, this was not an isolated incident, and he had allegedly received numerous warnings about his conduct before this incident.

While spearfishing is legal in the Philippines when done as a freediving activity, it can be restricted or prohibited in certain areas, especially in marine sanctuaries. The use of scuba gear for spearfishing is subject to these restrictions.

Also, the use of spearguns, as opposed to traditional spears, is also banned in some Philippine waters. This incident serves as a reminder to all dive professionals of the importance of adhering to regulations designed to protect marine environments.

In a statement, CMAS said:

“Philmar Madriaga is no longer affiliated or a member of CMAS Philippines due to illegal spearfishing in full scuba gear at Cathedral Rock.“