Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Corals Show Some Resilience To Warming Seas

Could A New Gel Boost Coral Reef Restoration? (Image credit: Chris Wall/Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Researchers may have found some hope for corals in their resistance to climate change.

The latest discovery follows researchers’ investigation into the heat tolerance of Stylophora pistillata, a Red Sea coral, under future warming scenarios.

The team conducted an experiment where, for six months, they maintained colonies at baseline temperatures of 27.5°C/81.5°F and 30°C/86°F, matching projections for tropical oceans by 2050 and 2100. Both groups survived these elevated conditions but exhibited stunting: specimens at 27.5°C averaged 30 percent less growth than controls, while those at 30°C shrank by 70 percent and displayed elevated metabolic demands.

One thing worth noting is that the initial weeks of exposure produced minimal stress, highlighting a window of short-term resilience; however, prolonged heating undermined calcification and energy reserves. When temperatures returned to 25°C/77°F for one month, the corals partially recovered but retained darker pigmentation.

The study was published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

According to Ann Marie Hulver, the study’s lead author and a former graduate student and postdoctoral scholar in earth sciences at The Ohio State University:

“In theory, if corals in the wild at these temperatures are smaller, reefs might not be as diverse and may not be able to support as much marine life. This could have adverse effects on people that depend on the reef for tourism, fishing or food. For coral, six months is still a very small snapshot of their lives. We’ll have to keep on studying them.”

While Andrea Grottoli, the study co-author and a professor in earth sciences at Ohio State, added:

“Survival is certainly the No. 1 important thing for coral, but when they’re physiologically compromised, they can’t do that forever. So there’s a limit to how long these resilient corals can cope with an ever increasing warming ocean. Conservation efforts could focus on areas where resilient coral are present and create protected sanctuaries so that there are some ecosystems that grow as high-probability-success reefs for the future.”

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

