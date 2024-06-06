Thursday, June 6, 2024
Could Seaweed-Based Packaging Be A Solution To The Plastic Waste Crisis?

By John Liang

Seaweed (Adobe Stock)
Ahead of the summer Olympics, Florence – a swimwear brand inspired by Olympian and two-time World Champion surfer John John Florence – is partnering with Sway, a California-based material innovation startup, to trial Sway’s seaweed-based packaging through a limited edition board short collaboration.

For the past year, through the TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Accelerator powered by Lonely Whale, a network of leading brands, innovators, investors and NGOs have been working toward the market adoption of alternatives to harmful thin-film plastics – a material that makes up nearly half of all new plastic waste entering our oceans each year.

This initiative involves a growing coalition of 19 international early adopter brands with a mission to address the critical gap between corporate interest in plastic packaging alternatives and brands’ ability to adopt them. Successes from the Early Adopter Coalition include:

  • Supply chain trials by J.Crew and MillerKnoll with Sway, and by Burton with Sway and Zerocircle
  • Three consumer-facing pilots with Sway and NOAH, Le Club, Florence
  • A value chain trial with Notpla and Stella McCartney
  • A distribution partnership between Notpla and Imperial Dade

For more info, go to unwrapthefuture.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

