Could Seaweed-Based Packaging Be A Solution To The Plastic Waste Crisis?

Ahead of the summer Olympics, Florence – a swimwear brand inspired by Olympian and two-time World Champion surfer John John Florence – is partnering with Sway, a California-based material innovation startup, to trial Sway’s seaweed-based packaging through a limited edition board short collaboration.

For the past year, through the TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Accelerator powered by Lonely Whale, a network of leading brands, innovators, investors and NGOs have been working toward the market adoption of alternatives to harmful thin-film plastics – a material that makes up nearly half of all new plastic waste entering our oceans each year.

This initiative involves a growing coalition of 19 international early adopter brands with a mission to address the critical gap between corporate interest in plastic packaging alternatives and brands’ ability to adopt them. Successes from the Early Adopter Coalition include:

Supply chain trials by J.Crew and MillerKnoll with Sway, and by Burton with Sway and Zerocircle

Three consumer-facing pilots with Sway and NOAH, Le Club, Florence

A value chain trial with Notpla and Stella McCartney

A distribution partnership between Notpla and Imperial Dade

For more info, go to unwrapthefuture.org.