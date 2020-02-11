If you were hoping to get your hands on the “Beyond Blue” video game this month, it looks like you may have to wait a little bit longer.

E-Line Media, the company developing the game, put out a tweet this week that reads:

“We know what you’re thinking: ‘You said February and it’s February! What’s the release date?’ The short answer is: it’s…complicated. Unfortunately, that’s all we are able to share at the moment but we will announce a release date very soon, promise! Thanks for your patience.”

E-Line Media is the same team that made the “Never Alone” game about the culture of Alaska Natives. Like the previous game, subject-matter experts were extensively consulted for “Beyond Blue” to give it added realism.

Additionally, “Beyond Blue” features never-before-seen footage licensed from BBC Studios’ Blue Planet II, expanding on the game’s story and educating players about the social and emotional lives of a pod of whales, seen in short encounters.

“Beyond Blue” will be available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam, and will retail for $US$19.99 (~18.31 Euros), according to E-Line Media’s latest Instagram post.

So as we all wait with baited breath for this seriously cool-sounding game, check out the new screen shot E-Line Media put out in its tweet below.