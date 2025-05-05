Cressi’s new Rafaello Dive Computer is now shipping, the company has announced.

The rugged new computer offers divers a wide range of functions packed in a small, rugged device that is capable of withstanding the rigors of daily use, travel and more.

The Cressi Rafaello Dive Computer is ideal for a wide range of divers as well as freedivers and technical divers who wish to use it in a pure gauge mode.

Features of the new Cressi Rafaello include:

Large bright east to read high contrast display. .

Simple easy to navigate, and access menu

Backlit display

User-replaceable battery

Cressi RGBM Algorithm.

3 gas mixes with an Oxygen percentage from 21% up to 100%

CNS and PPO2 toxicity warnings.

Deep stops: divers can insert and cancel deep stops

Ascent speed alarms- which can be disabled if needed.

Ascent speed indicator.

The Rafaello Dive Computer is available in five bold colors and comes with everything you need to get started and get in the water. The Rafaello has a user-friendly, quick-start guide that helps you immediately understand key features. This lets you become familiar with its functionality very quickly.

In addition, navigating the interface is intuitive, thanks to two oversized buttons designed for use with thick gloves. This makes the Rafaello perfect for cold-water diving.

Once powered on, the high-contrast display lights up with large, easy-to-read digits, making it the perfect choice for low-visibility dives. The large display allows you to clearly track depth, compass settings and safety info.

For more info, go to cressi.com.