Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Curacao Is Now Allowing Travelers From All Of The USA

By Sam Helmy

-

Curacao Coral Reef Restoration Effort Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
New coral grows off Curacao.

Curaçao has reopened for travel from all of the USA from the beginning of the year.

While previously entry was restricted to residents of certain states on the Eastern seaboard, it is now open to all US residents.

Commenting on the reopening, Paul Pennicook, the CEO of the Curaçao Tourist Board, stated:

“Curaçao has taken a cautious reopening approach, first with the lifting of restrictions to residents of the New York Tri-State area then extending into Florida. . . . Upon successful opening to these markets over the past months, we feel confident in our ability to safely welcome back all-American travelers and provide them with an exceptional experience in a responsible way that also considers the wellbeing of Curaçao’s local community.”

Curaçao has implemented a new entry protocol, which means that travelers will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. From the beginning of January, travelers need to do the following:

  • Fill out a digital immigration landing card
  • Complete a Passenger Locator Card (PLC) in the 48 hours prior to departure.
  • Carry a printed copy of the Passenger Locator Card (PLC) for presentation upon arrival.
  • Provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate taken a maximum of 72 hours before arrival. (Gargle sample tests are not accepted)
  • Children under 6 with no symptoms are not required to provide a negative test certificate.

You can find out more information here and here.

