Cylinder Visual Inspection Training Reminder

One thing worth remembering, according to PSI-PCI, is that visual cylinder inspection requires formal and function-specific training according to federal regulations.

Not only are you required to have received formal training, but it is also a federal requirement that you receive recurrent training at least every three years to remain current with eh latest techniques and standards.

With the various forms of cylinder testing being PSI-PCI’s core business, it typically attends the DEMA Show every year, offering an extensive array of training. With DEMA this year being a virtual event, the company will still be offering its usual courses, however this time in a virtual environment.

