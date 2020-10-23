Saturday, October 24, 2020
Scuba Diving

Cylinder Visual Inspection Training Reminder

Cylinder Visual Inspection Training Reminder 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Nitrox Cylinders on a dock
Nitrox Cylinders on a dock

One thing worth remembering, according to PSI-PCI, is that visual cylinder inspection requires formal and function-specific training according to federal regulations.

Not only are you required to have received formal training, but it is also a federal requirement that you receive recurrent training at least every three years to remain current with eh latest techniques and standards.

With the various forms of cylinder testing being PSI-PCI’s core business, it typically attends the DEMA Show every year, offering an extensive array of training. With DEMA this year being a virtual event, the company will still be offering its usual courses, however this time in a virtual environment.

You can find out more about PSI cylinder training here, or contact them for more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Cylinder Visual Inspection Training Reminder 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

301,076FansLike
70,104FollowersFollow
2,541FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,238FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US