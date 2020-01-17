The Divers Alert Network is seeking talented undergraduate and graduate students to work on dive safety and medical research this summer.

Founded in 1999, the DAN Research Internship is a highly competitive program that gives candidates a strong foundation on which to build their careers. Selected interns will spend three months at the DAN offices in Durham, North Carolina, working on various facets of scientific research, including proposal writing, ethics approval, data collection, analysis and publication.

According to DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle:

“Our research internship program is a truly remarkable experience and a unique opportunity for bright young students. It’s not about filing paperwork or making coffee runs; this is a demanding program that gives interns real-world life and career skills. Former DAN Research Interns have made significant contributions in their fields, earned postgraduate degrees in science or medicine and blazed notable new career paths across the nation, from Key West to Kodiak. Some interns have returned later in their careers to become full-time DAN staff. This program is an important way that DAN supports the next generation of dive safety researchers — and it’s something we’re very proud to do.”

To qualify, you’ll have to be at least 20 years old by June 1st, 2020, and be enrolled in an undergraduate degree program or in the first year of a graduate program, with an educational track in science preferred. As the research internship is dive-focused, you’ll also need to be a certified scuba diver.

To apply for the internship, you’ll need to submit:

• DAN’s Internship Program Application

• Professional/academic resume

• Dive resume (number of dives, environmental and depth range, specialties/certifications)

• Two letters of reference from academic and/or professional sources

• Cover letter (maximum two pages) describing your history (including your ties to diving), interests, aspirations and how the internship will benefit your personal and professional growth.

The application deadline is January 31st, 2020.

DAN Research will review each applicant’s qualifications and conduct phone interviews before making final decisions in mid-February. If you’re accepted, you’ll be notified in March. The internship generally begins around U.S. Memorial Day week and ends in late August.

For more info or to apply, go to DAN.org/files/InternBrochure2020.pdf or send an email to [email protected].