Sunday, May 19, 2024
Scuba Diving

DAN Launches Continuing Education For Dive Professionals

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

DAN Announces New Continuing Education For Dive Pros
DAN Announces New Continuing Education For Dive Pros

The Divers Alert Network has launched a free continuing education program for dive professionals.

The program is available to all dive professionals and can be taken via DAN’s e-learning portal. It aims to increase diver safety and reduce the operator’s liability risk.

The program content was created in partnership with Tec Clark, associate director for aquatics and scuba diving at Nova Southeastern University, and is a synergy of materials created by Clark and materials created by DAN.

To encourage uptake in the free program, DAN is offering discounts on individual professional liability and group professional liability insurance for members who complete the training program. In terms of time frames, the programs take about one hour to complete online. Members completing the course online can claim a discount of up to 5% on their premium.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,179FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US