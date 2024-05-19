DAN Launches Continuing Education For Dive Professionals

The Divers Alert Network has launched a free continuing education program for dive professionals.

The program is available to all dive professionals and can be taken via DAN’s e-learning portal. It aims to increase diver safety and reduce the operator’s liability risk.

The program content was created in partnership with Tec Clark, associate director for aquatics and scuba diving at Nova Southeastern University, and is a synergy of materials created by Clark and materials created by DAN.

To encourage uptake in the free program, DAN is offering discounts on individual professional liability and group professional liability insurance for members who complete the training program. In terms of time frames, the programs take about one hour to complete online. Members completing the course online can claim a discount of up to 5% on their premium.

You can find out more information here.