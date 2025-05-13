Tuesday, May 13, 2025
DAN Launches New Boat Diving For Pros Course

By John Liang
By John Liang

-

DAN Launches New Boat Diving Course (Image via YouTube)
DAN Launches New Boat Diving Course (Image via YouTube)

The Divers Alert Network has launched a new course in its “Continuing Education for Dive Professionals” program, focusing on risk mitigation on dive boats.

This free course is now available to all dive professionals via DAN E-Learning.

“DAN expects this program will not only enhance divers’ safety but will also help reduce dive operators’ liability risk.”

To encourage participation, DAN is offering discounted premiums on individual professional liability and group professional liability insurance to all DAN members who complete the e-learning, which can be done in about an hour.

Any DAN member who has completed the e-learning will be able to claim a discount of approximately 5% on their annual liability policy. This is in addition to the 5% discount that DAN members already receive. If you’re on a group professional liability policy, your completion of the e-learning may count toward a discount on the group professional liability premium.

To qualify for the discount, the e-learning must be completed before you renew your professional liability insurance policy, according to DAN, which adds:

“Refunds will not be given if the policy is purchased before the course is taken.”

To learn more, go to dan.org or check out the video below.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

