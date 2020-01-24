The Divers Alert Network is no longer offering dive accident insurance to DAN members who live in the Canadian province of Quebec.

According to an email purportedly sent last week to members in Quebec:

“Unfortunately, due to insurance regulation changes, DAN is unable to offer dive accident insurance to residents of Quebec. This affects existing DAN members who wish to renew their policies as well as prospective DAN members seeking to purchase dive accident insurance policies for the first time.

“Coverage for DAN members who currently hold an active dive accident insurance policy will remain in effect until the policy’s stated termination date.”

While the DAN email said it didn’t know when its dive accident plans would once again be available for sale in Quebec, if you’re a resident of that province you’ll still be able to joint DAN as a member and receive regular membership benefits like US$150,000 (~135,615 Euros) in emergency evacuation assistance, access to DAN’s emergency and medical information hotlines as well as an Alert Diver magazine subscription.

