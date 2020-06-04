DAN Provides Answers About Returning To Diving

To answer many divers’ and operators’ multiple questions about diving in the era of COVID-19, the Divers Alert Network has published a list of the most frequently asked questions and their answers.

The FAQs are the latest addition to DAN’s main COVID-19 resource page.

The answers cover various subjects, including:

Best practices for interactions between clients and staff.

Dive equipment cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Safety practices aboard dive boats.

Hygiene and safety in dive retail areas.

While DAN provides a host of rich resources, obviously, there are unique circumstances that are not covered in the standard guidelines. As such, you should contact DAN with questions you may have about those aspects of diving.

You can find the main DAN COVID-19 page here, find out more about preparing to return here, or contact DAN directly about dive or operational safety here.