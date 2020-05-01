The Divers Alert Network recently announced the death of Richard Vann.

During his illustrious career spanning over 60 years, Dr. Vann served as DAN vice president of research. He spent 20 years at DAN and 40 years at Duke University, as well as being a former Navy SEAL.

During his time at DAN, he was a pioneer of diver safety, and his contributions laid the foundations to many of today’s safety standards that are taken for granted.

According to the current DAN VP of research, Petar Denoble:

“To his colleagues, Dr. Vann was a distinguished mentor and role model… He was also an exceptionally kind man with a big heart. His contributions to dive safety are truly unmatched, and I am grateful I had the opportunity to work alongside him for so many years. He will be greatly missed but not forgotten.”

DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle eulogized Dr. Vann, stating:

“Dick Vann’s work made significant and lasting impacts on diving. Because of him, divers everywhere are safer. It was an honor to work with him; he will truly be missed by all of us here at DAN.”