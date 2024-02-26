Monday, February 26, 2024
Dates Announced For Spring 2024 Alphamarine Photography Red Sea Workshop

By Sam Helmy

school of fish in body of water

The dates of Alphamarine Photography’s spring 2024 Red Sea photography workshop have been announced.

The event will be held from March 12 through March 19, 2024, and will be hosted at the Red Sea Diving Safari’s Marsa Shagra Village.

During the event, there will be eight classroom presentations hosted by acclaimed underwater photographers Phil and Anne Medcalf. Between them, they have over 50 years of diving experience and have been taking underwater images for over 30 years.

The classroom sessions will cover different aspects and technical knowledge of underwater photography, including:

  • Composition
  • How to use light in underwater photography.
  • Exposure and how it affects your images.

Aside from the 45-minute talks, both Phil and Anne will be on hand for the eight days to field questions. In addition, they will give every workshop attendee at least one hour of one-on-one time.

You can find out more information about Alphamarine Photography here and Red Sea Diving Safari here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

