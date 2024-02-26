Dates Announced For Spring 2024 Alphamarine Photography Red Sea Workshop

The dates of Alphamarine Photography’s spring 2024 Red Sea photography workshop have been announced.

The event will be held from March 12 through March 19, 2024, and will be hosted at the Red Sea Diving Safari’s Marsa Shagra Village.

During the event, there will be eight classroom presentations hosted by acclaimed underwater photographers Phil and Anne Medcalf. Between them, they have over 50 years of diving experience and have been taking underwater images for over 30 years.

The classroom sessions will cover different aspects and technical knowledge of underwater photography, including:

Composition

How to use light in underwater photography.

Exposure and how it affects your images.

Aside from the 45-minute talks, both Phil and Anne will be on hand for the eight days to field questions. In addition, they will give every workshop attendee at least one hour of one-on-one time.

You can find out more information about Alphamarine Photography here and Red Sea Diving Safari here.