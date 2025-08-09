Dates Announced For VIP Diving 2026 Bonaire CCR Event

VIP Tec Diving Bonaire have announced the dates of the Bonaire CCR Summit 2026.

The event will take place between May 16 and 22, 2026. During the event, guests can visit some of Bonaire’s best tech dive sites along with daily visits to the area’s best-known wreck, the Hilma Hooker.

The itinerary for the VIP Tec Diving 2026 Bonaire CCR Summit is as follows:

Saturday, May 16: Kick off at VIP Tec Diving with a reception that brings participants together with hosts, dive friends, and featured guests.

Kick off at VIP Tec Diving with a reception that brings participants together with hosts, dive friends, and featured guests. Sunday, May 17: Pick up rebreather cylinders, sorb canisters, and bailout bottles. Followed by preparation and gear inspection. Guests can also choose dive options, including guided dives or signing up for featured boat trips to Klein Bonaire, the Hilma Hooker and Red Slave wrecks, or Windjammer reefs.

Pick up rebreather cylinders, sorb canisters, and bailout bottles. Followed by preparation and gear inspection. Guests can also choose dive options, including guided dives or signing up for featured boat trips to Klein Bonaire, the Hilma Hooker and Red Slave wrecks, or Windjammer reefs. Monday, May 18: Shore and boat dives with featured guests or CCR-trained VIP Tec staff. In the evening, there is a session on Great Lakes closed-circuit rebreather diving and shore dive sites in Bonaire.

Shore and boat dives with featured guests or CCR-trained VIP Tec staff. In the evening, there is a session on Great Lakes closed-circuit rebreather diving and shore dive sites in Bonaire. Tuesday, May 19: More guided shore dives and boat expeditions, led by VIP Tec Diving experts and guest attendees. Sharpen dive skills, explore vibrant marine life, and connect with fellow enthusiasts across all experience levels.

More guided shore dives and boat expeditions, led by VIP Tec Diving experts and guest attendees. Sharpen dive skills, explore vibrant marine life, and connect with fellow enthusiasts across all experience levels. Wednesday, May 20: Another day of guided shore and boat dives. Qualified CCR divers join the Windjammer dive day aboard the liveaboard. Additionally, a Hollis factory representative will present the evolution of the Prism2 CCR, along with maintenance tips, advanced techniques, and care advice.

Another day of guided shore and boat dives. Qualified CCR divers join the Windjammer dive day aboard the liveaboard. Additionally, a Hollis factory representative will present the evolution of the Prism2 CCR, along with maintenance tips, advanced techniques, and care advice. Thursday, May 21: More guided shore entries and boat trips to diverse dive sites with VIP Tec staff and featured guests. CCR-certified divers embark on the second Windjammer dive day, exploring deeper walls this time around.

More guided shore entries and boat trips to diverse dive sites with VIP Tec staff and featured guests. CCR-certified divers embark on the second Windjammer dive day, exploring deeper walls this time around. Friday, May 22: The final diving day offers guided shore and boat dives to some of Bonaire’s most popular sites. In the evening, there is a BBQ dinner at Hamlet Resort, followed by an event featuring raffles, participant videos, drinks, and a festive celebration to conclude the week.

You can find full details of the VIP Diving 2026 CCR Summit here.