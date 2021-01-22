Saturday, January 23, 2021
Dates For ‘Lets Talk Aquatics’ Announced

By Sam Helmy

Orca
Diving with Orcas is an amazing experience and you may get to have it around Caño Island

The dates for the “Let’s Talk Aquatics: Marine Virtual Series” has been announced.

The initial presentations will be in January and February and will be hosted by the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq (CMM). The first presentation took place on January 20th and was titled “Enhanced Maritime Situational Awareness (EMSA).” It educated participants on using the Geographic Information System (GIS), which is a useful tool for planning activities in local waters.

The next one is scheduled for January 27th, and is titled “Marine Liability Act Review.” The session will review the act and clarify the compensation mechanism available to first nations after a ship-sourced oil spill.

Further sessions have been scheduled for February 3rd, 10th and 17th. Further details will be announced soon.

You can email for further information here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

