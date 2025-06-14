Davy Jones Explorers Launched By Diving Veterans

Five veteran scuba diving instructors have announced the launch of a new dive center in Houston, Texas: Davy Jones Explorers.

The new operation will serve the greater Houston area and is a RAID Dive Center, qualified to teach a wide range of recreational diving activities, from basic Try Scuba Experiences to Instructor-Level Courses.

The five instructors include:

Barbara Thompson: RAID Instructor Certifier and RAIDaptive Instructor Trainer.

RAID Instructor Certifier and RAIDaptive Instructor Trainer. Sophie Wimberley: SSI Instructor Trainer and SSI Classified Instructor Trainer.

SSI Instructor Trainer and SSI Classified Instructor Trainer. Gillian Tilbury: RAID Open Water Instructors and RAIDaptive Instructor.

RAID Open Water Instructors and RAIDaptive Instructor. John Oldmixon : RAID Open Water Instructors and RAIDaptive Instructor.

: RAID Open Water Instructors and RAIDaptive Instructor. Jean Jones: RAID Open Water Instructors and RAIDaptive Instructor.

Commenting on the new facility, Barbara Thompson stated:

“We have long lived by the code ‘why not???’ We have a long history of working together, collaborate on the best practices for every student we come into contact with, and have a shared desire to share the underwater world with anyone and everyone that is interested at every ability level…We take this bold step thanks to the people we have partnered with along the way, we can’t say enough about working with RAID as a training agency, and we are excited to be working with Scuba Gear Services, LLC to service and repair all dive equipment for our crew and our students. Our dive center will also be teaching DAN First Aid, O2 and Pro Programs and encouraging our students to use Divers Alert Network (DAN) for dive and travel insurance.”

While Sophie Wimberley added:

“It’s just who we are. With this background in the industry and the fact that Barbara and I were co-authors on the SSI and Raid adaptive diver certification standards, it’s been a lifelong adventure, and this takes it to a whole new level.”

To learn more, check out their website at davyjonesexplorers.com.