Wednesday, September 23, 2020
DC Dive Show 2021 Canceled

John Liang
By John Liang

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will last well into 2021, with organizers of the DC Dive Show in Washington, DC announcing recently that “all show plans for 2021 have been canceled.”

The DC Dive Show, which held a successful event this past February at the Washington DC Convention Center, had originally planned to host a virtual event in February 2021.

However, according to the latest post on the DC Dive Show website:

“Consumer and trade shows are a partnership of many sectors of our industry, retailers, gear manufacturers, training groups and travel agents & resorts. When one or more sectors suffers, we all suffer.

“The pandemic has negatively affected industry members incomes, budgets and staffing for a very long time ahead.

“US Dive Shows’ efforts to modernize scuba diving trade and consumer shows will continue. However we have scuttled plans [for] a show in February, 2021.

“US Dive Shows WILL continue to work with our partners to promote scuba diving across the industry. We will bring members together again in the future.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

