DC Dive Show 2021 Canceled

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will last well into 2021, with organizers of the DC Dive Show in Washington, DC announcing recently that “all show plans for 2021 have been canceled.”

The DC Dive Show, which held a successful event this past February at the Washington DC Convention Center, had originally planned to host a virtual event in February 2021.

However, according to the latest post on the DC Dive Show website:

“Consumer and trade shows are a partnership of many sectors of our industry, retailers, gear manufacturers, training groups and travel agents & resorts. When one or more sectors suffers, we all suffer.

“The pandemic has negatively affected industry members incomes, budgets and staffing for a very long time ahead.

“US Dive Shows’ efforts to modernize scuba diving trade and consumer shows will continue. However we have scuttled plans [for] a show in February, 2021.

“US Dive Shows WILL continue to work with our partners to promote scuba diving across the industry. We will bring members together again in the future.”