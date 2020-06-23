Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Scuba Diving

Deep Blue Adventures Initiates A Global Aid Database

By Sam Helmy

Diving the Solomon Islands
In these troubleD COVID-19 timeS, Deep Blue Adventures as a dive wholesaler has created a database which aims to aid dive companies, and operates, and connecting them with people who want to help.

According to Cheryl Patterson, the CEO of Deep Blue Adventures:

“Let’s face it, every single one of us has been impacted to one degree or another by Coronavirus. There is a quote going around social media how during this time we are not all in the same boat. The statement in the post is made that we are all in the same storm, but each of us face a different journey, and we wholeheartedly agree. Here at Deep Blue, we work with a variety of customers. The majority of these are local retail dive centers, but we also work with the direct public from a broad cross-section of industries and income levels.

The nature of our business means that we work closely with our resort and liveaboard suppliers too. The conversations we have almost daily between our travelers and industry partners, cause us to emotionally swing from hope and positivity for our planet and for humanity, to sitting with our heads in our hands choking back tears. The toll from COVID on so many levels is unquantifiable. There are so many in need of help and support. However there are many others able to provide it and have been asking how. In response, we are connecting them with various foundations and fundraisers, many of which help the local staff or community at their favorite destinations.”

You can find out more here, or email here for more information.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

