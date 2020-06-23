Deep Blue Adventures Initiates A Global Aid Database

In these troubleD COVID-19 timeS, Deep Blue Adventures as a dive wholesaler has created a database which aims to aid dive companies, and operates, and connecting them with people who want to help.

According to Cheryl Patterson, the CEO of Deep Blue Adventures:

“Let’s face it, every single one of us has been impacted to one degree or another by Coronavirus. There is a quote going around social media how during this time we are not all in the same boat. The statement in the post is made that we are all in the same storm, but each of us face a different journey, and we wholeheartedly agree. Here at Deep Blue, we work with a variety of customers. The majority of these are local retail dive centers, but we also work with the direct public from a broad cross-section of industries and income levels.

The nature of our business means that we work closely with our resort and liveaboard suppliers too. The conversations we have almost daily between our travelers and industry partners, cause us to emotionally swing from hope and positivity for our planet and for humanity, to sitting with our heads in our hands choking back tears. The toll from COVID on so many levels is unquantifiable. There are so many in need of help and support. However there are many others able to provide it and have been asking how. In response, we are connecting them with various foundations and fundraisers, many of which help the local staff or community at their favorite destinations.”

You can find out more here, or email here for more information.