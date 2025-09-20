Saturday, September 20, 2025
Deep Dive Dubai To Host Modeling And Photography Workshop

Deep Dive Dubai Underwater Modeling Workshop (Image via YouTube)
Deep Dive Dubai is set to host an underwater creative masterpiece with its modeling and photography workshop.

The site is seeking a select group of models and photographers to join an exclusive, three-day Elite Underwater Modeling & Photography Workshop. The program aims to bring together underwater creators and professionals with the aim of capturing breathtaking imagery beneath the surface.

The event, scheduled for April 14-26, 2026, will be held under the expert direction of acclaimed underwater photographer Justin Lutsky and professional mermaid/model and coach Abbey Blake. During the workshop, participants will develop and refine their specialized skills and learn to push creative boundaries.

On the modelling side of things, participants will learn advanced breath-hold techniques and master fluid, captivating poses that translate seamlessly on camera. Additionally, participants will explore sophisticated lighting setups, composition strategies and model direction techniques to bring their creative vision to life in an underwater environment.

Unfortunately, space is limited, and selection is competitive for this underwater modeling and photography workshop.

You can find out more information here.

You can check out a video of the upcoming event at Deep Dive Dubai below:

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

