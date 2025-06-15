Sunday, June 15, 2025
Ocean

Deep Sea Expedition Off Japan Sets Sail

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Shinkai 6500 Submersible. (Image credit: Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC))
Shinkai 6500 Submersible. (Image credit: Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC))

A new expedition is setting sail to discover new life in the deep ocean around Japan.

The latest expedition is a collaboration between the Nippon Foundation–Nekton Ocean Census and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC).

During the expedition, the team will utilize the renowned Shinkai 6500 human-occupied research submersible to conduct dives over a 20-day period.

Commenting on the start of the expedition, Dr. Takeshi Kawano, executive director of JAMSTEC, stated:

“This expedition represents more than a journey into the unknown; it signifies a convergence of knowledge, expertise and a shared vision dedicated to advancing the discovery of marine biodiversity. With JAMSTEC’s Shinkai 6500 at its core, this mission shows the transformative power of international collaboration in deep-sea research. Together, we aim to deepen our understanding of life in the ocean’s most remote regions and to contribute meaningfully to the preservation of our planet’s biodiversity.”

While Dr. Akinori Yabuki, the principal investigator of the expedition at JAMSTEC, added:

“We’re proud to deploy the Shinkai 6500 on home ground in service of global science.  Japan’s waters hold extraordinary biological diversity, and many areas remain virtually unexplored.”

Finally, Dr. Michelle Taylor, co-lead of the expedition and head of science at the Ocean Census, said:

“This is about more than discovery. It’s about creating a new knowledge base for ocean stewardship, led by Japan and shared with the world. Thanks to JAMSTEC’s incredible legacy and infrastructure and with the support of The Nippon Foundation, we expect to find species new to science.”

Sourceoceannews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,129FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US