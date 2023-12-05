DeeperBlue Founder Featured On The Scuba Diving Podcast

DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan was recently featured on YouTube in an interview with Kenny Dyal on The Scuba Diving Podcast.

During the 14mins interview conducted at the recent DEMA Show in New Orleans, Stephan shared his opinion on some more controversial topics about the state of the diving industry, including the “dumbing down” of learning to dive at beginner levels, the need to develop a “career path” for dive professionals, and more.

He also talks about the Breathhold and Brew industry party at DEMA Show, how he got started diving, his goals for DeeperBlue.com, adapting from forums to social media, and reacting to the website’s popularity:

“It still blows my mind how popular DeeperBlue has become.”

Check out the interview below or on YouTube!