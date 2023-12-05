Tuesday, December 5, 2023
DeeperBlue Founder Featured On The Scuba Diving Podcast

John Liang
By John Liang

Kenny Dyal interviews DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan
DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan was recently featured on YouTube in an interview with Kenny Dyal on The Scuba Diving Podcast.

During the 14mins interview conducted at the recent DEMA Show in New Orleans, Stephan shared his opinion on some more controversial topics about the state of the diving industry, including the “dumbing down” of learning to dive at beginner levels, the need to develop a “career path” for dive professionals, and more.

He also talks about the Breathhold and Brew industry party at DEMA Show, how he got started diving, his goals for DeeperBlue.com, adapting from forums to social media, and reacting to the website’s popularity:

“It still blows my mind how popular DeeperBlue has become.”

Check out the interview below or on YouTube!

S4:E02 | The most influential person in Scuba Diving is now Stephan Whelan, founder of DeeperBlue

John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

