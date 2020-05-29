DeeperBlue Official Clothing Now Available

We’re excited to announce we’re launching our range of official DeeperBlue.com clothing to help support our work to keep you informed and inspired about everything diving and ocean-related.

The range features 10 unique designs available on 100% organic cotton t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, and tote bags – made in a factory that runs on 100% renewable energy. The designs are for freedivers, scuba divers and ocean advocates of all ages. We ship everywhere in the world.

It is incredibly important to us that the clothing line is sustainable and to enable that we’ve chosen partner Teemill to power the clothing range and online store. All of our products are made from organic materials, not plastic. We also print our products in real-time, so there is no waste, from Teemill’s UK-based renewable energy powered factory. Every order is sent out in plastic-free packaging that is biodegradable, doing our bit to protect our oceans.

To make things even better, every product is designed to be sent back to our partner Teemill when it is worn out.

Every single item you buy supports keeping our team working on our mission to keep you informed of everything going on in the diving world, give you a safe place to chat with fellow divers in the forums, as well as keep you inspired on social media. This truly means you can Support Us and Look Amazing.

Head to www.deeperblue.store to check out the range, and if you are interested in how the clothing is made check out the video below.