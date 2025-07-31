Deepest Ecosystem Ever Seen Found 6 Miles Under the Ocean Surface

Scientists have found previously undiscovered organisms that form part of the deepest complex ecosystem yet found, living at depths of over 9 kilometers/5.59 miles below the surface.

Scientists diving in a three-person submersible saw very long, skinny and bright red blood-colored worms, large white clams along with areas where there seems to be white-colored microbial mats that form isolated patches on the muddy sea floor.

Life at the deepest depths of the ocean, known as the Hadal zone, is quite unusual in that there’s no sun, according to the Nature.com podcast.

Organisms in the Hadal zone survive via chemosynthesis, using the chemicals in the abyss to convert into energy. This was discovered by scientists in the 1970s, who subsequently wondered how truly deep can life be found in the ocean.

Mengran Du, an ocean researcher with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, says:

“After decades of this first finding, people still don’t know what’s the limit.”

In 2012 on an expedition to the Mariana trench, the deepest part of the ocean, researchers found what they thought were dense mats of bacteria at around 10,700 meters/35,105 feet below the surface. But there’s still a lot scientists don’t know about deep-sea life.

To better understand these mysterious parts of the ocean, Du and a team of researchers from around the world have been taking expeditions in a three-person submersible down to the Kuril-Kamchatka and western Aleutian trenches of the northwest Pacific Ocean. The team surveyed sites across 2,500 kilometers/1,553 miles at depths of 5,800 meters/16,404 feet to over 9,500 meters/31,168 feet (about 6 miles below the surface).

Du herself went down in the submersible. She says that actually diving down is a very valuable experience for researchers, more so than just seeing the footage brought back by the submersible. She spoke of her experience on the Nature Podcast:

“It’s amazing. It’s totally different if you can look through the window and see these animals light up their eyes, that’s totally different. And I think when the scientists dive through the bottom, then your observation will give you information. Many questions will arise when you do observation or when you do the dive in the water on the bottom.”

During those dives, Du and her fellow researchers saw an unexpected diversity of life.

According to researcher Dominic Papineau:

“I think it’s a remarkable finding to discover a new ecosystem on Earth that was never really conceptualized to exist before.

“This ecosystem is populated by very strange animals as well. There are no plants, There’s mostly animals that we see with the naked eye, and they are all looking very strange. The worms are very long, skinny and bright red blood color. The clams are white and quite big. Whereas there are places where there seems to be these white colored microbial mass that form isolated patches on the muddy seafloor.”

In fact, the team found a variety of different creatures at different depths. At the greatest depths around 9,500 meters below sea level, they found communities dominated by tube worms, whereas in shallower areas, they found communities dominated by clams. The team believes that many of the organisms they discovered are new species. And these creatures seem to rely on methane as an energy source.

This isn’t unusual — other species have been found to do the same — but typically the presence of methane is marked by bubbles in the water. But at these depths, there were no bubbles, and it wasn’t until the team searched that they found the huge pressures at these depths meant that the methane stayed in a liquid form, according to Nature.com.

The team thinks this methane is made by microbes feeding on deposited organic matter, which seeps out of cracks in the ocean floor.

Check out the research on nature.com and the full podcast below.