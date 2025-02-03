Deepest Photoshoot World Record Broken

When it comes to underwater photoshoots, Canadian photographer Steve Haining and model Ciara Antowski broke the record for the deepest underwater photo shoot.

The pair set a new Guinness World Record on the Hydro Atlantic shipwreck near Boca Raton, Florida, at an impressive depth of 49.80 meters/163.38 feet.

Amazingly, Antowski was not wearing scuba gear. Underlying the challenge and difficultly of the event, the pair spent more than one year training for the event. In the end, they were successful in pulling off the photoshoot that required decompression due to the depth.

The previous record stood at 131ft/39.9m and was set by Kim Bruneau and Pia Oyarzun in December 2023.

You can check out a video of the shoot below.