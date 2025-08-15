DEMA Board Candidates Announced

DEMA has announced the latest list of nominees for the 2026–2028 Board of Directors election cycle.

These accomplished individuals bring a wealth of expertise and experience from across the diving sector. They all bring a distinct viewpoint and demonstrate a dedication to furthering DEMA’s objectives and supporting the worldwide diving community.

The candidates for the 2026-2028 DEMA Board of Directors are as follows:

CATEGORY A1: Manufacturers, Distributors and Affiliated Field/Sales Representatives.

Patrick Danko, Garmin

Richard Vaughn, Shearwater

CATEGORY A2: Diver Certification and Training Agencies, and Affiliated Field/Sales Representative.

Sabatino Bianco, RAID USA

Jim Gunderson, Scuba Educators International

JoAnn (Haack) Perry, Divers Alert Network

CATEGORY A3: Dive Publishing, Media, Dive Industry Consulting, Associations & Non-Retail Service Providers.

Jeffrey Bozanic, Next Generation Services

Jeff Cinciripino, Scuba Educational Alliance of Connecticut

Peter Symes, AquaScope Media

CATEGORY A4: Retail Distribution of Diving Goods & Services

Brooke Speedy, Leaird’s Underwater Service

CATEGORY A5: Dive Travel Provider or Resort.

Jason Belport, Clearly Cayman Dive Resorts

DEMA Members who wish to stand in the 2026–2028 Board election may still appear on the ballot as write-in candidates.

To obtain further information regarding requirements and deadlines, interested Members should complete the Board Election Write-In Nominee Request.

All write-in nominations must be submitted to DEMA by September 8, 2025, 4:00 pm PT.

You can find out more information here.