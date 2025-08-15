DEMA Board Candidates Announced

DEMA has announced the latest list of nominees for the 2026–2028 Board of Directors election cycle.
These accomplished individuals bring a wealth of expertise and experience from across the diving sector. They all bring a distinct viewpoint and demonstrate a dedication to furthering DEMA’s objectives and supporting the worldwide diving community.
The candidates for the 2026-2028 DEMA Board of Directors are as follows:
CATEGORY A1: Manufacturers, Distributors and Affiliated Field/Sales Representatives.
- Patrick Danko, Garmin
- Richard Vaughn, Shearwater
CATEGORY A2: Diver Certification and Training Agencies, and Affiliated Field/Sales Representative.
- Sabatino Bianco, RAID USA
- Jim Gunderson, Scuba Educators International
- JoAnn (Haack) Perry, Divers Alert Network
CATEGORY A3: Dive Publishing, Media, Dive Industry Consulting, Associations & Non-Retail Service Providers.
- Jeffrey Bozanic, Next Generation Services
- Jeff Cinciripino, Scuba Educational Alliance of Connecticut
- Peter Symes, AquaScope Media
CATEGORY A4: Retail Distribution of Diving Goods & Services
- Brooke Speedy, Leaird’s Underwater Service
CATEGORY A5: Dive Travel Provider or Resort.
- Jason Belport, Clearly Cayman Dive Resorts
DEMA Members who wish to stand in the 2026–2028 Board election may still appear on the ballot as write-in candidates.
To obtain further information regarding requirements and deadlines, interested Members should complete the Board Election Write-In Nominee Request.
All write-in nominations must be submitted to DEMA by September 8, 2025, 4:00 pm PT.
You can find out more information here.