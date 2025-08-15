Friday, August 15, 2025
Scuba Diving

DEMA Board Candidates Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Hawaii Pavilion At DEMA Show 2018
Hawaii Pavilion At DEMA Show 2018

DEMA has announced the latest list of nominees for the 2026–2028 Board of Directors election cycle.

These accomplished individuals bring a wealth of expertise and experience from across the diving sector. They all bring a distinct viewpoint and demonstrate a dedication to furthering DEMA’s objectives and supporting the worldwide diving community.

The candidates for the 2026-2028 DEMA Board of Directors are as follows:

CATEGORY A1:  Manufacturers, Distributors and Affiliated Field/Sales Representatives.

  • Patrick Danko, Garmin
  • Richard Vaughn, Shearwater

CATEGORY A2:  Diver Certification and Training Agencies, and Affiliated Field/Sales Representative.

  • Sabatino Bianco, RAID USA
  • Jim Gunderson, Scuba Educators International
  • JoAnn (Haack) Perry, Divers Alert Network

CATEGORY A3: Dive Publishing, Media, Dive Industry Consulting, Associations & Non-Retail Service Providers.

  • Jeffrey Bozanic, Next Generation Services
  • Jeff Cinciripino, Scuba Educational Alliance of Connecticut
  • Peter Symes, AquaScope Media

CATEGORY A4: Retail Distribution of Diving Goods & Services

  • Brooke Speedy, Leaird’s Underwater Service

CATEGORY A5: Dive Travel Provider or Resort.

  • Jason Belport, Clearly Cayman Dive Resorts

DEMA Members who wish to stand in the 2026–2028 Board election may still appear on the ballot as write-in candidates.

To obtain further information regarding requirements and deadlines, interested Members should complete the Board Election Write-In Nominee Request.

All write-in nominations must be submitted to DEMA by September 8, 2025, 4:00 pm PT.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US