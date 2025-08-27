Wednesday, August 27, 2025
DEMA Show Coverage

DEMA Extends Deadline for 2025 Wave Makers Award Nominations

John Liang
By John Liang

-

DEMA Accepting Nominations For 2024 Wave Makers Award
DEMA Accepting Nominations For 2024 Wave Makers Award

DEMA has extended the deadline for nominations for the 2025 Wave Makers Award.

These annual awards recognize new professionals in the diving industry who are rising to the top and making a difference.

Honorees will be recognized at the Annual Membership Meeting taking place on November 12, 2025 during DEMA Show 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

First introduced in 2017, the Wave Makers Award aims to recognize professionals who have been working in the industry for five years or less and have made a significant contribution to the industry during that time.

According to DEMA:

“The Wave Makers Award encourages the Industry to support a culture that fosters innovative thinking and encourages engagement with the association and industry by new professionals.”

There are three different Award Categories in which an individual may be nominated:

• Mission Award
• Industry Service Award
• Industry Growth Award

Nominations must be submitted by someone in a current DEMA member company (self-nominations won’t be accepted). Member professionals who have been active with DEMA by attending DEMA Show, serving on a committee or task force or other activities related to DEMA can qualify.

The deadline to submit a nomination is now 4:00 p.m. US Pacific time on August 31, 2025.

For more info on submitting a nomination, go to dema.org.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,022FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US