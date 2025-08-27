DEMA Extends Deadline for 2025 Wave Makers Award Nominations

DEMA has extended the deadline for nominations for the 2025 Wave Makers Award.

These annual awards recognize new professionals in the diving industry who are rising to the top and making a difference.

Honorees will be recognized at the Annual Membership Meeting taking place on November 12, 2025 during DEMA Show 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

First introduced in 2017, the Wave Makers Award aims to recognize professionals who have been working in the industry for five years or less and have made a significant contribution to the industry during that time.

According to DEMA:

“The Wave Makers Award encourages the Industry to support a culture that fosters innovative thinking and encourages engagement with the association and industry by new professionals.”

There are three different Award Categories in which an individual may be nominated:

• Mission Award

• Industry Service Award

• Industry Growth Award

Nominations must be submitted by someone in a current DEMA member company (self-nominations won’t be accepted). Member professionals who have been active with DEMA by attending DEMA Show, serving on a committee or task force or other activities related to DEMA can qualify.

The deadline to submit a nomination is now 4:00 p.m. US Pacific time on August 31, 2025.

For more info on submitting a nomination, go to dema.org.