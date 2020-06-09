DEMA Launches Retail Reopening Guidelines

The Diving Equipment and Marketing Association has launched a series of guidance and guidelines aimed to help the dive industry reopen for business in the era of COVID-19.
The move comes in the wake of various announcements at the local, state, and federal levels about reopening the economy in a post-pandemic era. The guidance aims to help dive retailer safely reopen for business. The advice has been subdivided into three phases:
- Phase I: Initial considerations, contactless deliveries and pickups, e-commerce, and other aspects of planning to open.
- Phase II: The reopening phase with social distance and reduced occupancy and utilization.
- Phase III: The New Normal, restrictions are lifted, after a level of Protection has been established.
You can find the guide pages here, download the Phase I Relaunching Guide here, and the Phase II guide here.