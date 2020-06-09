Wednesday, June 10, 2020
DEMA Launches Retail Reopening Guidelines

By Sam Helmy

-

A Welcome sign outside a dive shop in the Caribbean.
A Welcome sign outside a dive shop in the Caribbean.

The Diving Equipment and Marketing Association has launched a series of guidance and guidelines aimed to help the dive industry reopen for business in the era of COVID-19.

The move comes in the wake of various announcements at the local, state, and federal levels about reopening the economy in a post-pandemic era. The guidance aims to help dive retailer safely reopen for business. The advice has been subdivided into three phases:

  • Phase I: Initial considerations, contactless deliveries and pickups, e-commerce, and other aspects of planning to open.
  • Phase II: The reopening phase with social distance and reduced occupancy and utilization.
  • Phase III: The New Normal, restrictions are lifted, after a level of Protection has been established.

You can find the guide pages here, download the Phase I Relaunching Guide here, and the Phase II guide here.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

