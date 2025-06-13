Friday, June 13, 2025
DEMA Show 2025 Launches Early Registration Sweepstakes

By John Liang

DEMA Show 2025: November 11–14, Orlando, Florida
The Diving Equipment & Marketing Association this week announced the return of its popular Attendee Registration Sweepstakes for this year’s DEMA Show.

The show will take place November 11–14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. This initiative offers early registrants a unique opportunity to win certain prizes and enhance their show experience.

How to Participate

Attendees who register for either the “Education” or “Exhibits-Only” packages will be automatically entered into biweekly prize drawings leading up to the show.

Prizes

Winners of the sweepstakes can look forward to gift cards to popular restaurants around Orlando such as Café Tu Tu Tango, Mia’s Italian Kitchen, Howl at the Moon and more to redeem after DEMA Show.

The grand prize drawing on August 21 will award two lucky winners with either two (2) 1-day Universal Studios tickets or two (2) 1-day Disney World tickets.

Why Register Early?

Early registration not only secures your spot at the premier event for the dive, travel and action water sports industries but also increases your chances of winning in the sweepstakes. With biweekly drawings, the sooner you register, the more opportunities you have to win.

Plus, attendees can save up to US$145/~€125 when they register through October 13th.

For the official rules and more information on the Attendee Registration Sweepstakes, go to the official DEMA Show website.

DeeperBlue.com, as it has just about every year for decades, will be on the ground at DEMA Show with daily coverage of the latest news and products unveiled at the convention.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

