Dive Buddy Bonaire Announce Hilma Hooker Week

Dive Buddy Bonaire has announced the details and dates of this year’s Hilma Hooker Week.

Hilma Hooker Week will take place September 13-19, 2025 and is packed with different events, including:

Wreck Specialty Course – $245 per person: Learn the essential techniques required to safely explore shipwrecks, including the iconic Hilma Hooker.

Guided Penetration Dive – $50 per person: Certified wreck divers can enjoy an exhilarating dive into the Hilma Hooker's interior.

Night Wreck Boat Dive – $65 per person: Experience the Hilma Hooker in a whole new light, or lack thereof, with an epic night dive. See the wreck come to life as nocturnal marine life becomes active.

Free Doubles Try Out: Experience and learn about the fundamentals of doubles diving, including the specialized equipment and techniques.

Free Presentation at Blennies: Dive into history with an in depth presentation about the history of the Hilma Hooker at Blennies. Discover the ship's fascinating past, and its role in wreck diving.

Dedicated Boat Dives to the Wreck: Dive Buddy Bonaire will run specialized boat dives to the Hilma Hooker throughout the week.

Facts about the Hilma Hooker include:

The Hooker was built in the Netherlands in 1951 under the name “Midsland.”

The ship had several name changes before finally being christened “Hilma Hooker.”

The Hilma sank for the first time near Samaná, Dominican Republic, in 1975.

The vessel was confiscated in Bonaire due to its involvement in drug-related activities.

After several months of disrepair, it sank on September 12, 1984, finding its final resting place.

The Hilma Hooker now lies on a sandy seabed flanked by coral reefs.

You can find out more about Hilma Hooker Week here.