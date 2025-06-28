Dive Buddy Bonaire Announce Hilma Hooker Week

Dive Buddy Bonaire has announced the details and dates of this year’s Hilma Hooker Week.
Hilma Hooker Week will take place September 13-19, 2025 and is packed with different events, including:
- Wreck Specialty Course – $245 per person: Learn the essential techniques required to safely explore shipwrecks, including the iconic Hilma Hooker.
- Guided Penetration Dive – $50 per person: Certified wreck divers can enjoy an exhilarating dive into the Hilma Hooker’s interior.
- Night Wreck Boat Dive – $65 per person: Experience the Hilma Hooker in a whole new light, or lack thereof, with an epic night dive. See the wreck come to life as nocturnal marine life becomes active.
- Free Doubles Try Out: Experience and learn about the fundamentals of doubles diving, including the specialized equipment and techniques.
- Free Presentation at Blennies: Dive into history with an in depth presentation about the history of the Hilma Hooker at Blennies. Discover the ship’s fascinating past, and its role in wreck diving.
- Dedicated Boat Dives to the Wreck: Dive Buddy Bonaire will run specialized boat dives to the Hilma Hooker throughout the week.
Facts about the Hilma Hooker include:
- The Hooker was built in the Netherlands in 1951 under the name “Midsland.”
- The ship had several name changes before finally being christened “Hilma Hooker.”
- The Hilma sank for the first time near Samaná, Dominican Republic, in 1975.
- The vessel was confiscated in Bonaire due to its involvement in drug-related activities.
- After several months of disrepair, it sank on September 12, 1984, finding its final resting place.
- The Hilma Hooker now lies on a sandy seabed flanked by coral reefs.
You can find out more about Hilma Hooker Week here.