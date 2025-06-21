Dive BVI 50th Anniversary Promotion Announced

Dive BVI has announced its summer 2025 promotion to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

During the promotion, guests can receive a discount of 50% on the SSI special courses offered at Dive BVI. Established in 1975, Dive BVI is one of the leading dive operators on the island and is a local leader in exploration, education, and ocean conservation.

Promotion Details:

Receive a 50% discount on all regular course prices – excludes diving if it is a dry course.

The promotion is valid for courses booked in the summer of 2025 from June 1, 2025, to August 1, 2025.

The promotional offer applies to all SSI Specialty Programs available at Dive BVI.

SSI Specialty Programs on offer this summer include Deep Diving, Night Diving, Navigation and more.

If you are looking to build up your specialty certifications, then the British Virgin Islands are an ideal location with stunning coral reefs, shipwrecks and stunning marine life.

You can find out more information here.